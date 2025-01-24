Man killed in M25 crash involving one vehicle in Buckinghamshire

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

A man has died as a result of injuries suffered after being involved in a collision reported on a motorway in Buckinghamshire.

At around 9.20am yesterday (23 January), between junction 15 to Slough and junction 16 to Uxbridge of the M25, a fatal collision occurred.

A blue Ford Kuga was involved in a collision, and the driver of the vehicle, a 53-year-old man, died at the scene.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed he was alone when driving the car and no one else was injured during the incident.

It has also been announced that the man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Senior investigating officer PC Richard Lunn, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Firstly our thoughts are with the family and friends of the driver at this extremely difficult time.

“We are appealing for anyone with information or witnesses that may have been at the scene and have not spoken to the police, to please get in touch.

“We are also appealing for anyone that may have dash-cam footage near the time of the collision.

“Anyone who witnessed this collision or has any information can make a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43250036420.”