Man in 40s tragically died after collision between car and motorbike in Aylesbury

By Damien Lucas
Published 14th May 2025, 11:56 BST
Family members are being looked after by specially trained officers as police appeal for witnesses to a collision which saw a man in his 40s tragically die in Aylesbury overnight.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Aylesbury in which a man aged in his 40s has sadly died.

Most Popular

At just before 6.50pm yesterday (13/5), a grey Nissan Qashqai has been involved in a collision with a red Honda motorcycle in Elmshurst Road at the junction with Hilton Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tragically, the rider of the motorcycle died of his injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision in which someone has sadly died. Photos: Google Maps and archiveplaceholder image
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision in which someone has sadly died. Photos: Google Maps and archive

The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

Roads Policing lead investigator Sergeant Rob Chevalier from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Very sadly, as a result of this collision, a man has died of his injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and they will be offered support by specially trained family liaison officers.

“No arrests have been made, and I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that may assist this investigation to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can make a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250234987.”

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice