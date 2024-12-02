Police want dashcam footage from the scene

A man has died as a result of injuries he suffered during a collision by an A-road in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a man in his 30s died following a collision in Denham.

At around midnight on Saturday (30 November), at the A40 junction of Oxford Road, a black Ford Fiesta swerved off the route.

Thames Valley Police announced this weekend, that the driver died at the scene, and that he was the only person inside the car.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The man’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.”

Investigating officer PC Matthew Denty, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, added: “Firstly our thoughts are with the family and friends of the driver at this extremely difficult time.

“We are appealing for anyone with information or witnesses that may have been at the scene and have not spoken to the police, to please get in touch.

“We are also appealing for anyone that may have dash-cam footage near the time of the collision on the A40, Oxford Road.

“Anyone who witnessed this collision or has any information can make a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43240579204.”