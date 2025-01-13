Man dies after crash involving Ferrari and tree in Buckinghamshire

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

A man has been killed as a result of injuries suffered in a road traffic collision in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed a man in his 40s died following a collision in Iver on Saturday (11 January).

At 5.35pm a grey Ferrari 812 has left the eastbound carriageway of the A412 Uxbridge Road, Iver, between Billet Lane and the Crooked Billet roundabout.

After veering off the road the vehicle collided with a tree and the driver, a 46-year-old man, who died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Investigating officer PC Mary-Ellen Caswell of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This tragic incident occurred in the early evening on Saturday and appears to have been a single vehicle collision whereby the car left the road and struck a tree.

“Very sadly, a man died at the scene.

“His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers. Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area and witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would also ask any drivers who were in the area to please check their dash-cams and contact us if it has captured anything that may be able to assist this investigation.

“You can make a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43250016478.”