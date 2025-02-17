Man dies after collision involving pedestrian and lorry on M40 in Buckinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man died as a result of injuries suffered in a collision on the M40 in Buckinghamshire, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

On Thursday (13 February), a pedestrian died on the southbound carriageway between junction five for Stokenchurch and four for Handy Cross at around 12.20am.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the man was in his 40s and was involved in a collision with a lorry on the motorway.

It has also been announced that his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

Thames Valley Police has revealed that one day prior to the collision, it received an emergency call relating to the deceased’s whereabouts.

The police force has contacted the Independent Office for Police Conduct so it can investigate the response to the call.

Superintendent Matthew Bullivant said: “Firstly, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family of the victim in this collision.

“We are investigating this incident, and the circumstances surrounding it, as a priority and have already made a referral to the IOPC.

“I would ask people to please avoid participating in any speculation surrounding the circumstances of this tragic death, especially on social media, out of respect to the family at this difficult time.

“I am also appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to please get in touch.

“If anyone was in the area and saw a black Mitsubishi Outlander parked on the hard shoulder at around 11.30pm on Wednesday, please contact us.

“If you have any information or dash-cam footage relating to this incident, call 101 or make an online report via our website, quoting 43250072946.”