Main Aylesbury road closed as emergency responders rush to town centre fire

Three fire engines were sent to the scene

Motorists have been warned to avoid main roads in Aylesbury town centre following a fire.

Today (28 January), emergency responders have rushed to the scene of a fire reported on Buckingham Road.

Five fire engines and police officers have been sent to the scene alongside South Central Ambulance staff. Firefighters are attempting to make the area safe after a building on Buckingham Road caught fire.

Witnesses have mentioned spotting crews looking like they were attempting to rescue an individual who may have been stuck in a building by the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital.

Bucks Council is warning drivers to avoid the route as it has been closed by police officers. A spokesperson for the fire service added: “The public are advised to avoid the area due to traffic congestion.”

A full road closure is in place on Buckingham Road between Dunsham Lane and New Street with the authorities still at the scene close to the triple roundabout.

Redline Buses has told passengers that its 2 and 6 services will be taking alternative routes whilst the closure is ongoing and that they should expect delays.

Traffic is said to be crawling by New Street and Dunsham Lane, the accident has also taken place close to the SGN road closure already forcing town centre vehicles onto diversion routes.