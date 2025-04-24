Girls last seen wearing school uniforms in Buckingham two days ago found safe and well
Police concerns about two Steeple Claydon girls, aged 12 and 13, who went missing wearing their school uniforms in Buckingham on Tuesday April 22 have been allayed after they were found safe and well.
Elina and Keyra were located overnight and are safe and well.
Police thanked the media and public for shared the appeal to help locate them.