Fundraiser launched to support family of 'fearless' business owner who died in Bicester fire reaches over £5,000

A fundraiser launched to support the family of Dave Chester, who sadly died in the fire at the Bicester Motion business centre has reached over £5,000.

Dave, 57, who ran the Chesters and Sons construction company from the business centre tragically died in the fire on May 15.

Yesterday (May 27) police confirmed that Dave’s death and firefighters Jennie Logan and Martyn Sadler who tragically died trying to extinguish the fire were caused by traumatic injuries, similar to those caused by a structure’s collapse.

The online fundraiser was set up five days ago by Tiggy Atkinson to support Dave’s wife and two sons.

Tiggy who also works at the Bicester Motion site, says ‘Dave was the very fabric of Bicester Motion’ and ‘anyone who visited the site will have unknowingly benefitted from Dave’s workmanship’.

The fundraiser has already passed the halfway mark of its goal of £10,000 and currently stands at £5,590 in donations.

Speaking about Dave, Tiggy said: “Those of us who knew him can be assured that this brave and fearless man would have been running towards the incident with the sole intention to help, wherever possible and to minimise risk to others.

“Dave was first and foremost a family man, adored by his wife and two sons; an honourable man with deep integrity who would always tell it to you straight. Dave was inherently kind, always willing to go the extra mile for a friend and to see a job done well, with a wicked sense of humour.”

For more information or to donate to the fundraiser, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/raising-funds-in-the-name-of-dave-chester?cdn-cache=0