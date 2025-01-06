Flooding possible in Aylesbury Vale according to latest Environment Agency reports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latest guidance from the Environment Agency to Aylesbury Vale residents is to be prepared for flooding.

A number of areas close to rivers passing through Aylesbury Vale could see flooding today (6 January), according to the Government department’s latest updates.

Bucks Council is advising residents to check the Environment Agency website as the combination of heavy rainfall on Sunday and icy conditions one day earlier, could lead to an overflow of water throughout the county.

A flood alert is active in Aylesbury Vale, suggesting flooding may come from Bear Brook and tributaries in the Aylesbury Vale area, including Wendover and Weston Turville. Currently, the Environment Agency says property flooding is unlikely but river levels remain high by Bear Brook. This is likely to affect low-lying roads and land in the Aylesbury Vale area, the agency warns.

Flooding in Buckingham from late last year, photo from Councillor Robin Stuchbury

In nearby Milton Keynes flooding is possible, coming from the River Great Ouse, which passes through central Bedfordshire down through Newport Pagnell and Central Milton Keynes.

It is also anticipated that flooding from the river could affect residents in Buckingham and surrounding villages. With river levels being high, residents in the Buckingham area are advised to take care on riverside roads and footpaths, the Environment Agency adds that people should not put themselves in unnecessary danger.

In total, 17 flood alerts have been issued that could impact residents and motorists passing through Buckinghamshire. Residents are advised by the Environment Agency to get insurance protecting against potential flood damage and to also make their properties less at risk to damage by following these guidelines.