Firefighters rescue three people from property blaze in Aylesbury

It has emerged that three people were saved by emergency responders after a property caught fire in Aylesbury yesterday afternoon (28 January).

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that firefighters helped three individuals escape a property on Buckingham Road after it caught fire.

A man was removed from the property via the first floor while firefighters used a 10.5 metre ladder to help two women escape.

Thames Valley Police and staff from the South Central Ambulance were also at the scene of the fire, which was reported to the authorities at around 3:45pm.

Five fire engines were sent to the scene

Buckingham Road was temporarily closed off yesterday during rush hour so emergency responders could make the area safe. It was reopened yesterday evening, but the property near to the triple roundabout remains cordoned off pending a fire investigation.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire started in the basement of the four-storey building and that five fire engines were sent to the scene.

Firefighters used hoses, breathing equipment, and a pressure ventilation fan to combat the blaze. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Drivers were warned by the council to avoid the area and reports on social media said traffic was crawling, in part due to the road closure between New Street and Dunsham Lane.

The fire service also issued a warning to motorists noting that traffic congestion was building in the area. Redline Buses told its passengers that its 2 and 6 services will be taking alternative routes whilst the closure is ongoing and that they should expect delays.