Fire service rescue man stuck on scaffolding after breaking his leg in Aylesbury

By James Lowson
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 14:37 BST
A man in Aylesbury was lifted to safety after he broke his leg on a scaffolding structure.

This morning at around 10:15, two fire engines and a police officer rushed to a property in Hemingway Road.

Most Popular

They found a man stuck on scaffolding, unable to move off the temporary structure as he had suffered a broken leg.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An extension ladder was used to help the man down to safety. He was taken to hospital by paramedics who were also at the scene.

During the rescue operation an air ambulance was also called out in case the man could not be transported to ground level.

Related topics:Aylesbury
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice