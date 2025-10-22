Fire service rescue man stuck on scaffolding after breaking his leg in Aylesbury

A man in Aylesbury was lifted to safety after he broke his leg on a scaffolding structure.

This morning at around 10:15, two fire engines and a police officer rushed to a property in Hemingway Road.

They found a man stuck on scaffolding, unable to move off the temporary structure as he had suffered a broken leg.

An extension ladder was used to help the man down to safety. He was taken to hospital by paramedics who were also at the scene.

During the rescue operation an air ambulance was also called out in case the man could not be transported to ground level.