The family of a man who died following a collision in Buckinghamshire have released a statement paying tribute to their loved one, today (3 December).

A tribute to Brandon Leighton, who died after being involved in a collision on the A413 in Great Missenden in July, has been released.

Brandon was riding a silver Suzuki R 600 motorcycle when he collided with a tree on the A413 between the Frith Hill roundabout and the Church Lane overbridge.

He died at the scene of the crash, Brandon was 28 years old at the time.

Brandon Leighton was a 'much loved' dad and son

His family said in a statement released via Thames Valley Police: “As a family, we are devastated at the tragic loss of Brandon Richard Leighton. He was a much loved son, brother, uncle and daddy.

“Brandon was always full of life, love and kindness. He brought laughter and smiles to anyone he was around.

“He will be dearly missed by us all and his passing will forever leave a hole in our hearts. Brandon will forever be loved and remembered by all those that knew him.

“You will understand that the loss of Brandon has come as a tremendous shock to us all and no words can truly express what we as a family are feeling.

“This will be the only statement that we will be releasing on this matter and we would ask you to respect ours and Brandon’s friend’s privacy at this desperately difficult time.”

Thames Valley Police previously revealed that Brandon’s family were given support from specially trained officers to help them deal with their shock loss.