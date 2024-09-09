Emergency services respond to explosion which caused houses to shake in Aylesbury
An explosion was heard on Wendover Road by the gyratory system, with people living and working nearby saying the incident caused their houses to shake. Aylesbury Town Council leader, Councillor Richard Lloyd said the explosion was the result of a gas cylinder exploding on a part of the road where improvement works were being carried out.
Residents on social media raised alarm on Facebook groups warning motorists to avoid the area as the gyratory system by the police station was closed whilst emergency workers attended to smoking properties.
Others shared that their homes had shook and started to vibrate in the immediate aftermath of the cylinder going up in flames.
Councillor Lloyd also informed residents on Facebook that no one had been injured as a result of the explosion.
One motorists said she could feel the heat of the explosion from inside her vehicle, while others expressed their relief that the explosion had not been as destructive as they feared after hearing the thudding sound.
At the time of writing no updates on the incident have been made public by local emergency service groups.