Emergency responders rescue man from flooding in Aylesbury neighbourhood

By James Lowson
Published 6th Feb 2025, 09:39 BST
Two fire engines were sent to the sceneplaceholder image
Emergency responders rescued a man from a deep stream by a river in Aylesbury.

Yesterday (5 February) at around 2:25am a man was pulled out of a three-foot deep stream by Melba Street.

After being taken out of the water the man received medical attention from paramedics and Thames Valley Police officers were also called out to the scene.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it sent two fire engines to the scene and firefighters in flooding gear assisted the trapped individual.

It is likely that the stream the man was caught in came from the nearby river in the Berryfields area of Aylesbury.

