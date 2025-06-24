Emergency responders rescue male after Aylesbury property catches fire
Last Night, four fire engines were sent to a property in Bicester Road after it caught fire.
At around 11:08pm a fire was reported at a semi-detached building on the Aylesbury street. Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one male needed to be rescued from the building.
Once he was safely pulled away from the fire, which started on the first floor of a four-storey block, the individual was given treatment by paramedics.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has also revealed that two other males needed medical treatment at the scene.
Firefighters wore special breathing equipment, and used two hose reel jets, a pressure ventilation fan, and thermal imaging cameras during the operation.
It has been confirmed that firefighters and police officers remained at the scene throughout the night.
Two inspections were carried out at the property this morning and an investigation into how the fire started is ongoing, a Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed.