Emergency care delivered in Aylesbury after two-vehicle collision leads to road closure

By James Lowson
Published 9th Jun 2025, 16:35 BST
Two vehicles collided on the busy A-roadTwo vehicles collided on the busy A-road
Residents needed emergency treatment in Aylesbury after being involved in a two-vehicle collision this morning.

Emergency responders rushed to a crash at around 11:35am today on the A418 and Aylesbury Road in Bierton.

A van and a heavy goods vehicle collided on the busy A-road this morning.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews and vehicles to the scene, and police officers also attended the incident.

A road closure was authorised this morning while emergency responders made the area safe.

It has also been confirmed, by a spokesperson for the fire service, that emergency treatment was delivered by firefighters when they arrived on the scene.

The spokesperson said: “Firefighters provided immediate emergency care to two people who had suffered injuries and handed them into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.”

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed that one of the vehicles had come off the carriageway and the other was knocked onto its side.

