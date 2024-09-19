Digger destroyed in Winslow gas main fire
Local emergency services were sent to a fire which started in Winslow yesterday evening (18 September).
Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire engines to the scene of a blaze where a digger was destroyed on Lowndes Way.
Firefighters, who were called out to the fire at around 6:20pm, used two sets of breathing apparatus, one main jet, two hose reel jets, two ground monitors to extinguish the fire on the gas main.
One man required medical attention as a result of the incident and was treated by paramedics from South Central Ambulance at the scene.
Bucks Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the digger was completely destroyed in the fire. Firefighters remained at the scene with staff from the National Grid who were tasked with reconnecting nearby homes that lost electrical power cut during the incident.