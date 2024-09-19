Three fire engines were sent to the scene

A farming vehicle was destroyed after a gas main caught fire in an Aylesbury Vale town.

Local emergency services were sent to a fire which started in Winslow yesterday evening (18 September).

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire engines to the scene of a blaze where a digger was destroyed on Lowndes Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters, who were called out to the fire at around 6:20pm, used two sets of breathing apparatus, one main jet, two hose reel jets, two ground monitors to extinguish the fire on the gas main.

One man required medical attention as a result of the incident and was treated by paramedics from South Central Ambulance at the scene.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the digger was completely destroyed in the fire. Firefighters remained at the scene with staff from the National Grid who were tasked with reconnecting nearby homes that lost electrical power cut during the incident.