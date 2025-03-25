Cause of loud bang heard across Aylesbury revealed as company launches investigation

ASM is investigating the incident

A company has launched an internal investigation into the cause of an explosion that was triggered at one of its buildings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, an explosion that took place at the ASM Auto Recycling Centre on Griffin Lane was heard all across the town. Residents who live nearby said their homes were shaken as a result of the reverberations.

ASM has confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the explosion and the incident is being looked into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A company spokesperson told The Bucks Herald: ‘“We believe a prohibited pressurised cylinder was mixed with metal material due for processing in a shredding machine, which is completely contained. This caused an explosion inside the housed shredder and a loud bang. No persons were injured. A full investigation is ongoing.”

Images posted on social media, that are believed to be from the recycling site, show significant damage to the wall of a where a number panels have blown out of position.

It has been suggested, by residents with links to the company, that safety precautions in place at the business prevented anyone from coming to further harm.