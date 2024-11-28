Cars underwater and dozens of homes flooded in Buckingham after Storm Bert

Cars have been submerged and dozens of homes flooded in a town following Storm Bert, Buckinghamshire Council’s deputy leader has said.

Steve Broadbent, who is also the cabinet member for transport, said over 40 properties were flooded in Buckingham, while three roads were also closed.

He said the council’s highways and ‘resilience’ teams had visited the north Bucks town and had distributed sandbags, with the support of Buckingham Town Council.

The areas that were affected included Ford Street, Bourton Park, Chandos Park, Bridge Street Skate Park and Cornwall’s Meadow Car Park.

Flooding in Buckingham, photo from Councillor Robin Stuchbury

Footage taken in Ford Street on Monday (25 November) showed floodwaters covering stranded vehicles after the River Great Ouse reached a height of 2.31 metres following heavy rainfall at the weekend.

Buckingham councillor Robin Stuchbury said in a statement: “It’s truly awful witnessing these effects on our residents, no words are enough to describe the impact this is having on their family lives.”

Further rain is forecast for Buckingham this weekend, but there are not any flood alerts currently in place for the town and floodwater is reported to be subsiding.

However, alerts are in place further along the river Ouse, with further flooding expected at Stony Stratford and Newport Pagnell.

Councillor Broadbent raised the issue of flooding in Buckingham and at other locations within the county, including the A413, during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

He said the council’s teams had responded to 50 emergency callouts related to flooding caused by Storm Bert over the weekend, including for fallen trees and traffic accidents.