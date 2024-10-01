Bucks Council announces plans to spend £10.5m on flood resilience projects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Council has announced plans to improve the areas ability to withstand flooding.

Bucks Council is planning to invest £10,500,000 on flood résistance projects between 2025 and 2027. Money will go towards its Flood Capital Programme which contains a variety of flood resilience and alleviation projects.

It is hoped that the new measures will reduce the risk of surface water, ordinary watercourse and groundwater flooding to over 200 residential properties across Buckinghamshire, with a focus on those communities identified as being most impacted by flooding.

Councillor Thomas Broom said: “Many residents have suffered the impact of flooding in recent years. Last year was the wettest on record, and in the last few weeks consistent heavy rain has resulted in flooding in several parts of the county. “The impacts of climate change will only increase the flood risk in the future. Therefore, it’s vital that we invest to help make communities more resilient to flooding and I’m pleased that our Capital Flood Programme will be able to continue, following the release of this new funding.”

The council is spending the £10.5m over a three-year period

Among the projects the council will be funding are:

-The Newt Ditch watercourse improvements in East Marlow;

-Pednormead End culvert replacement in Chesham;

-Pednormead End Property Flood Resilience (PFR) in Chesham;

-Thomas Harding School Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) Retrofit;

-Flood alleviation projects in Sands, West Marlow and Tingewick; and

-The Buckinghamshire (Thames) catchment and River Leck Natural Flood Management (NFM) projects, which aim to slow the passage of water through various catchment areas, using nature-based solutions.

More details on flood management services across the county can be found online.