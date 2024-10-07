Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The body of a man was found in a canal near Tring and Aylesbury last week, the authorities have confirmed.

Emergency responders were alerted to a body found in the Grand Union Canal by the Red Lion pub in Marsworth on Tuesday (1 October) at around 11:10am.

Thames Valley Police has now confirmed the deceased was a man in his 40s, whose family are receiving specialist support.

Witnesses on social media said numerous emergency vehicles and one towing boat were seen going down Vicarage Road, to park near the Red Lion.

Emergency responders were spotted by the canal last week

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “At around 11.08am on Tuesday (October 1) officers were called to reports of a body in the Grand Union Canal near Ship Lane. “Officers attended the scene and a man in his forties was sadly found to have died. “The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. “At this time the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Part of the canal was closed to assist the authorities following the incident.

A spokesperson for the Canal and River Trust said: “At the request of police a section of the Grand Union Canal was closed between Lock 38 and 39 last Tuesday. It was reopened the next day.”