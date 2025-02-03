Body found in Buckingham with police treating death as 'unexplained'

By James Lowson
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 10:00 BST
A dead body was located in an Aylesbury Vale town in the early hours of Saturday morning (1 February).

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the body of a 34-year-old man was found in Mitre Street, Buckingham, at around 3.26am.

The police force also confirmed that the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “The man’s next of kin have been made aware and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”

They also confirmed that incident was not linked to an arrest made in Buckingham yesterday (2 February). The spokesperson added: “If you have concerns, please refrain from posting them on social media and report them to police instead.”

