A body was located in Buckingham

A dead body was located in an Aylesbury Vale town in the early hours of Saturday morning (1 February).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the body of a 34-year-old man was found in Mitre Street, Buckingham, at around 3.26am.

The police force also confirmed that the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “The man’s next of kin have been made aware and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”

They also confirmed that incident was not linked to an arrest made in Buckingham yesterday (2 February). The spokesperson added: “If you have concerns, please refrain from posting them on social media and report them to police instead.”