Aylesbury Vale A-road closed after electric wire blocks route in both directions

The road by a busy Aylesbury Vale junction has been shut by the emergency services this morning (1 October).

Firefighters and police officers are dealing with a live wire blocking the A413 Aylesbury Road junction with Christmas Gorse lane just outside of Winslow heading in the direction of Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police revealed that the electric wire was knocked towards the road after a traffic collision.

Also, Thames Valley Police has confirmed traffic is blocked in both directions and the road is expected to be closed for a number of hours.

The police force is urging motorists to use alternate routes and has apologised for any inconvenience caused.