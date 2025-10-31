Aylesbury fire service help rescue woman trapped in car near Thame

By James Lowson
Published 31st Oct 2025, 12:40 GMT
Two engines were sent to the scene
A woman was lifted out of her vehicle near to Thame after it veered off the road earlier this morning.

This morning, fire engines from Thame and Aylesbury’s stations raced to Haddenham Road in Kingsey to assist an injured woman.

She was suffering from neck pain and unable to leave her car independently when the emergency services were called out at around 10am.

Firefighters found the vehicle located in a ditch next to Haddenham Road and Thames Valley Police officers closed off the road while she was safely assisted out of the car.

A spokesperson from Bucks Fire and Rescue Service confirmed paramedics supported the woman after she was removed from the off road car.

