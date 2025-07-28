Aylesbury fire engine sent to blaze in Bucks apartment complex which left three adults injured

Fire engines were sent to the neighbourhood in Buckinghamshire

Three adults were injured after a blaze broke out in a three-storey block of flats in Buckinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews based in Milton Keynes, Aylesbury, Buckingham, West Ashland, Mereway and Dunstable were called to the blaze on Tickford Street, Newport Pagnell at 12.10pm on Sunday.

Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that the fire affected three flats within a three-storey block, measuring around 40 metres by 30 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two adults were treated for the effects of breathing in smoke, while one adult received minor burns to their hands.

All three received treatment from South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

Two of the flats were 100 per cent damaged by smoke, water and fire, with a third having smoke and fire damage to the loft.

Fire crews used four sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, an aerial appliance and thermal imaging cameras to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters carried out reinspections overnight, while Thames Valley Police also attended and remained on the scene through the night.