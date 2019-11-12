Elmhurst Primary School pupils stage Aylesbury public protest for children's rights

Over the past seven weeks Year Two pupils at Elmhurst Primary School have been learning about significant people from the past and how they have helped to shape and improve the world today.

As part of the project the pupils have been urged to think about what they can do to have an impact.

So the youngsters decided to organise a Protest March into Friars Square.

Elmhurst pupils with the homemade banners at today's protest

Elmhurst teacher Viv Woon, said: "The protest is in support of children's rights and in conjunction with UNICEF's Outright Campaign.

"The children want to ensure that people are aware of the rights that are still not being met around the world today. They have created their own artwork in the form of banners."