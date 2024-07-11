Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thames Valley Police has located an elderly woman from Chinnor after an urgent social media appeal.

Thames Valley Police officers said they were ‘very concerned’ for the welfare of Anne, an 86-year-old from Chinnor.

She was last seen at 2.45pm yesterday afternoon (10 July), before Thames Valley Police confirmed she was located this afternoon.

Police Sergeant Timothy Pavey said: “For those in the Chinnor area looking for missing person Anne, she has been located. Our thanks to the many volunteers who have assisted in our search. We will update with further details in the very near future.”