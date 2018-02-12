Edward Sims steps down as Councillor

Edward Sims, Conservative Councillor at Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) and Aylesbury Town Council has resigned.

A statement from AVDC said it is because he has moved away from the area.

The rules are that you can only be a Town Councillor if you live, work, or own land/ property with in 3 miles of the Town Council boundary.

Mr Sims had been councillor for the Central and Walton District ward including the parishes of Aylesbury Town.

A statement from the Town Council said: “It is with a heavy heart that Councillor Edward Sims has announced that he is standing down from Aylesbury Town Council and Aylesbury Vale District Council. Edward has been active in Aylesbury politics since 2012, and was first elected to both Councils in 2015.

“He has just been permanently transferred by his company and will unfortunately be standing down from both Councils.”

Edward Sims said: “It has been an absolute honour to be able to represent the wonderful residents of Central and Walton on both the Town and the District Councils. “Over the years, it has been a pleasure to meet so many residents. I have always tried my best to help residents and defend their interests on both Councils. am sad that I will no longer be able to serve the people of Central and Walton as their Councillor.”

There will now be a by-election for the vacant District and Town Council seats, which will be held on Thursday 22 March. A by-election for Stowe Parish Council will also be held on the same day.

Peter Brown, AVDC’s Electoral Services Manager, commented on the by-elections: “Information and paperwork for potential candidates is available on the Council’s website and nomination papers must be submitted by no later than 4pm on Friday 23 February.

"Residents of Central & Walton Wards will be sent poll cards around the 16 February, but for anyone not already registered to vote, the deadline to apply for these elections is midnight on Tuesday 6 March.”