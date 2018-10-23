Winslow children make new housing development bloom

Sixth form children from Furze Down school in Winslow got their fingers green last week by designing and planting garden troughs at Bloor Homes’ Winslow Grange development.

Designs by Furze Down pupils

The school is a centre of excellence for specialist educational needs, incorporating both primary and secondary school pupils.

The children put paint to paper to come up with some colourful creations to inspire the designs and were then invited to get their hands dirty and help with the planting.

Sarah Weatherley, horticulture technician at Furze Down school commented:

“Our pupils really loved getting involved in the project. We talked about the new homes being built and the importance of gardens to add colour and interest. We then looked at pictures of garden planting and the children got to work with their own colourful designs.”

Vanessa Macnee, Sales Director for Bloor Homes South Midlands added:

“We were delighted to welcome students and teachers from Furze Down school to get involved in the planting at Winslow Grange. They are the perfect addition to the development and will add some much-needed colour throughout the autumn and winter months.”

Furze Down regularly hold information mornings for parents/carers interested in admissions to the School. For further information please email: Sandra Firth sfirth@furzedownschool.org.uk.