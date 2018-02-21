‘We will get back to being recognised as a Good school’: Head’s vow after Ofsted issue latest report on The Grange

The head of the Grange School in Aylesbury has vowed that it will get back to being recognised as ‘Good’ after it received another ‘Requires Improvement’ rating from Ofsted.

Vince Murray said he was ‘disappointed’ that the school has not done enough to gain a higher rating but he was heartened by the fact that Ofsted noticed improvements throughout the school.

The education watchdog highlighted the following areas for improvement:

> Leaders have not been effective in addressing the decline in the progress of pupils since the last inspection.

> In 2017, pupils did not do as well as they should in GCSE examinations.

> Some pupils do not attend as well as they should.

Ofsted highlighted the following strengths within the school:

> Students achievement in the Sixth Form is good

> Teaching and learning are improving and are particularly strong in some subjects

> Governance has been strengthened by recent appointments to the Governing body.

In a letter to parents Mr Murray vowed: “We will get back to being recognised as a ‘Good’ school – while at the same time retain an inclusive, challenging, caring and supportive environment for our pupils to thrive in.”

Inspectors graded the 16 to 19 study programme at the school as Good saying it was ‘well-led and managed’ and ‘that teaching is strong.’

The last time the school received a ‘Good’ overall rating from Ofsted was in December 2011.