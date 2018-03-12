Waddesdon primary school celebrates after being named as one of the best in the country for pupil progress

Waddesdon Village Primary School is celebrating after it was named as one of the best schools in the country for the progress its pupils were making between Key Stage One and Key Stage Two.

The school received a letter from MP Nick Gibb, the Minister of State to School Standards to say it was in the top 2% of schools in the UK for pupil progress between the key stages.

Waddesdon Village Primary School celebrate being in top 2% of schools with test results - pictured is headteacher Laura Forchione

In the letter MP Mr Gibb thanked the school for their hard work and professionalism in producing such high standards.

Headteacher of Waddesdon Village Primary Laura Forchione said: “We are constantly striving to ensure that all children are provided with high quality learning experiences.

“Our school motto ‘a pathway to excellence’ is at the forefront of everything we do.

“This, in turn, enables all children to become independent, resilient, respectful and determined learners.

“It is a delight to see that this has been recognised and to receive such congratulations from Rt Hon Nick Gibb MP makes me very proud to lead such an outstanding school”.