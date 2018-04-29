University of Buckingham tops rankings for student satisfaction

The University of Buckingham has come top of The Complete University Guide’s league tables in the student satisfaction category.

Additionally, the university has been ranked in joint first place for its student to staff ratio.

University of Buckingham director of admissions and recruitment James Seymour said: “It’s fantastic to rank so highly in these two categories.

“It’s a real endorsement for our two-year degrees.

“It just shows that students enjoy their studies as much or more than those on traditional courses but value the extra help they get at Buckingham because they work in small tutorial groups and tutors have an open door policy.

“It’s great to see our high standard of teaching getting the recognition it deserves.”

The university received a score of 4.33 for student satisfaction (out of five) putting it top in this particular category.

In the student to staff ratio category it was rated at 11.3.

In the overall league table the University of Buckingham, which is based in Hunter Street, was placed in 76th.

Simon Emmett, CEO of educational guidance company the Hotcourses Group, said: “The guide is an essential element of the wide-ranging portfolio of information, advice and guidance available through Hotcourses.

“It complements the counselling and insight programmes and thousands of student reviews which, altogether, offer the biggest, busiest and unparalleled worldwide resources available on UK higher education institutions and their courses.”

In the first ever Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) rankings last year Buckingham ranked in the top category of gold - where it remains.

You can see the University of Buckingham’s full results by visiting www.thecompleteuniversityguide.co.uk/buckingham