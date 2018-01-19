University of Buckingham launches scheme to support Bucks schools with training their teachers

The University of Buckingham has launched a new scheme giving schools the chance to nominate staff for a £100 scholarship scheme.

The new scheme has been launched because the latest funding allocations from the Department for Education place schools in the county in the bottom 10% of funding per pupil in the UK.

Professor Geraint Jones, the university’s dean of education said: “We are delighted to be launching our scholarship scheme, offering 20 fully funded qualifications to support local state schools.

“We know that Bucks schools are in the bottom 10% of funding in England, and, as one of the largest providers of teacher training in the country, we wanted to give something back to local schools.

“The scholarship scheme means that despite this challenging financial environment local schools can invest in their staff, providing them with first class training for teachers and the opportunity to gain Master’s level qualifications in education or school leadership.”

The Scholarship Scheme is open to all primary and secondary schools in the Bucks County Council LEA, and headteachers are invited to apply for a placement for a member of their staff.

There will be 20 fully funded qualification places on offer consisting of 10 PGCE spots, five Postgraduates in Middle Leadership places and five Masters in Educational Leadership opportunities.

The deadline for applications to be submitted is May 1.

The winning candidates are set to be announced in June with the plan that they will start their study in the new academic year in September.

Any schools interested in finding out more should visit www.buckingham.ac.uk/education/scholarship-scheme.