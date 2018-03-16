Test your knowledge at Mandeville School’s Easter quiz night

You can put your knowledge to the test tonight (Friday) at Mandeville School’s Easter quiz night.

The quiz runs from 7pm to 9pm and as well as a chance to test your knowledge, there will be an Easter raffle.

A fish and chip supper will be served and soft drinks are available to purchase, although visitors are welcome to bring their own beverages, snacks and nibbles.

The quiz takes place in the Freda Roberts Hall and teams can consist of up to eight people.

Entry to the quiz costs £8 per person.

The quiz is being organised by the Mandeville Parent, Staff and Community Association with the aim of raising funds towards supporting the school.

For more details e-mail fundraising@mandeville.bucks.sch.uk.