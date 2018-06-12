Southcourt Baptist Church Playgroup celebrate "good" Ofsted report

Southcourt Baptist Church Playgroup, a preschool that has been serving families from Southcourt and the wider Aylesbury community for over 40 years, has been rated ‘Good’ across the board, following a recent inspection by OFSTED.

Comments in the report included: "The playgroup environment is warm and welcoming to all children and staff work hard to ensure all children are fully included’ and ‘Staff teach children to be kind and listen to their friends.

"Children thoroughly enjoy team games and show a good understanding of the expectations set by staff."



The preschool, whose vision is that every child attending should reach their full potential in a loving and supportive environment, recently moved into a new purpose built facility on Coxhill Way next to the Grand Central development that is also close to the town centre.

It provides places for up to 38 children aged from 2 to school age and can offer free places to eligible families.

Claire Trimnell, the Manager commented, ‘this Good rating is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of my staff in caring for and developing our children as we have moved into our fantastic new building together with the support received from our families who attend.’

Places are available, particularly from September and they welcome enquires and visits from prospective parents - contact Claire on 01296 434541.