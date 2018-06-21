Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School to attend Rock Challenge national final

The Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School has qualified for the national Rock Challenge final which will take place on Saturday July 14 in Rotherham.

The national final takes place once every three years and brings together the best performances of the year for a spectacular final event, in which one school is crowned the National Rock Challenge champion.

Thousands of young people take part in Rock Challenge every year, starting out in local events, and if successful, performing in the national finals.

The Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School qualified for the UK final after they placed second at the Southern Premier Final back in April.

CEO of the Be Your Best Foundation which facilitates Rock Challenge David Beal said: “The buzz and anticipation of a Rock Challenge National Final can’t be replicated.

“The events are always a fantastic showcase of what young people can achieve.”

The Floyd will be going up against LeAF Studio School in Bournemouth, Durrington High School in Worthing and Purbrook Park School in Waterlooville.