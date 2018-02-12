Schools from Aylesbury and Wing triumph at rotary club’s annual technology tournament

The Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds held its annual technology tournament at Aylesbury College on Monday February 5.

The students were tasked with building a rocket and launch pad from materials such as card, paper, glue, elastic bands, paper clips and wood.

The Cottesloe School team talk through their work with Cllr Sue Renshell from AVDC

The test was for the rocket to take off through a hoop, reach 10 feet and come back to earth on a parachute at the take-off spot.

The winners of the various categories were as follows:

Foundation level - Aylesbury High School Year Eight students

Intermediate level - Cottesloe School Year 10 students

Advanced level - Cottesloe School Year 12 students

Best Portfolio - Aylesbury High School Year 10 students

The prizes and certificates were presented by the chair of Aylesbury Vale District Council Cllr Susan Renshall and the mayor of Aylesbury Cllr Tom Hunter-Watts.