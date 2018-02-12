Schools from Aylesbury and Wing triumph at rotary club’s annual technology tournament

The Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds held its annual technology tournament at Aylesbury College on Monday February 5.
The students were tasked with building a rocket and launch pad from materials such as card, paper, glue, elastic bands, paper clips and wood.
The test was for the rocket to take off through a hoop, reach 10 feet and come back to earth on a parachute at the take-off spot.
The winners of the various categories were as follows:
Foundation level - Aylesbury High School Year Eight students
Intermediate level - Cottesloe School Year 10 students
Advanced level - Cottesloe School Year 12 students
Best Portfolio - Aylesbury High School Year 10 students
The prizes and certificates were presented by the chair of Aylesbury Vale District Council Cllr Susan Renshall and the mayor of Aylesbury Cllr Tom Hunter-Watts.