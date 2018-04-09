Schoolchildren meet TV presenter Steve Backshall in Aston Clinton

Schoolchildren got the chance to meet TV wildlife presenter Steve Backshall at Green Park in Aston Clinton last week.

The group of 12 seven to ten year-olds from Holy Trinity Primary School in Cookham took part in a morning of den building and orienteering with the TV personality.

Steve Backshall with youngsters during an outdoor learning event at Green Park, Aston Clinton

The visit was arranged to help Steve promote his new range of outdoor children’s clothing which the children are modelling in the above photo.

Steve said: “With modern technology becoming such a huge part of childhood these days, it is important to reignite that joy of playing in and exploring the outdoors.

“Working with a big brand like Mountain Warehouse and organisations like ALF help keep that love for outdoor adventure alive in the younger generation, something myself and my peers experienced in our childhood before the iPad came along.”

Holy Trinity School teacher Anna Smith said: “Holy Trinity School are thrilled to have teamed up with Mountain Warehouse and Steve to give our pupils the chance to learn something new, especially outside of the classroom.

Steve Backshall with children during an outdoor learning day at Green Park, Aston Clinton

“Children learn in so many different ways and being outdoors exploring the environment, learning in such a practical way is enormously beneficial.

“If children are having fun they learn while at the same time creating moments that will live with them for years to come.”