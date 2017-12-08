PICTURE SPECIAL: Sporting champions of the future put through their paces at John Colet School

Pupils at the John Colet School in Wendover were put through their sporting paces this week as the Sports for Champions programme came to their school on Tuesday December 5.

Long jumper Ezekiel Ewulo, who was born in London, but now competes for Nigeria, joined in the fun and helped the pupils complete a range of fitness challenges around a circuit.

Students from John Colet School in Wendover complete a fitness circuit which is being set up by British long jumper Ezekiel Ewulo, it is part of a Sports for Champions programme

Activities included star jumps and press-ups before Ezkiel took the pupils through an athletics training session.

All Year Seven and Eight pupils that took part did so with a smile on their face.

Pupils had to raise money to take part in the event through sponsorships and out of the total money raised 60% was retained by the John Colet P.E Department while 40% went back to Sports for Champions who will use the money to help develop and support athletes for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Head of PE at the school Gemma Darvill said: “The day was a great success and the pupils learnt the value and importance of training hard in order to reach your dreams and aspirations.”

The school raised £1,390.00 with 60% kept by the John Colet (£834) and 40% going to ‘Sports for Champions’ (£556) to help upcoming British athletes.

Pupils at the John Colet School stretch their back muscles during a training session with Ezekiel Ewulo