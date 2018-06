Pupils, parents and friends of Haydon Abbey School in Aylesbury took part in a Race for Layla event on Friday May 25.

All classes ran a lap of the school field and were joined by teachers, parents, carers and family members.

Everyone who took part donated £1 to help raise funds for Year Four pupil Layla Richards, who was recently diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) and is currently undergoing treatment.

Photos by Derek Pelling.