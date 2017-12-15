PICTURE SPECIAL: Aylesbury schoolchildren entertain town centre shoppers by singing carols

Pupils from schools across Aylesbury sung Christmas carols at Friars Square Shopping Centre on Thursday December 14.

Pupils from Ashmead Combined School, St Edwards School, William Harding School, Thomas Hickman School, Turnfurlong Infant School and Bearbrook School performed in aid of Child Bereavement UK.

Pupils from Ashmead School perform carols at Friars Square in aid of Child Bereavement UK

Each school sang for 30 minutes, drawing in crowds of their own supporters and shoppers.

The day was an amazing success and raised £550.87.

A Child Bereavement UK spokesman said: “This was the first time that Child Bereavement UK had held this event at Friars Square and both staff and children thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“Two of the schools have already requested that we do it again next year!”

Pupils from Bearbrook School perform carols at Friars Square in aid of Child Bereavement UK

Pupils from St Edwards School perform carols at Friars Square in aid of Child Bereavement UK