PICTURE GALLERY: Bierton students get active for National School Sports Week

Youngsters got active at Bierton Combined School on Monday June 25 as part of National School Sports Week.

Reflexions Health and Leisure visited the school for a fourth year and ran various activities on the school field.

Pupils took it in turns to rotate around the activity stations which included Zumba, bootcamp, pilates, yoga, karate and football which was run by Aylesbury United.

Lou Harrison from Reflexions said: “The event helps the kids get active, it improves their confidence and it gives them a chance to try something different.”

Pictures by June Essex.