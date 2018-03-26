PICTURE GALLERY: Aylesbury students jump and run for Sport Relief

Students from across the Vale got active on Friday March 23 in aid of Sport Relief.

Students from the Mandeville School held a 24 hour bounceathon for the second year in a row.

The students started bouncing on a trampoline on Thursday March 22 at 3pm and finished at the same time the following day.

There were 51 students from Years Seven to Nine taking part.

At Aylesbury High School, students and staff ran a mile around the school field in aid of Sport Relief.

Various schools also held mufti days in return for a donation towards the charity effort.

Did your school do anything for Sport Relief? E-mail photos and details to neil.shefferd@jpress.co.uk and we will add them to this article.