PICTURE GALLERY: Aylesbury school holds its first ever summer fete

Green Ridge Primary Academy in Berryfields held its first ever summer fete on Saturday June 23.

The day proved a great success with an estimated £2,800 raised.

Activities included hook a duck, face-painting and the chance to look around inside a fire engine.

Other activities included a barbecue and raffle.

Green Ridge Academy headteacher Aaron Wanford said: “We had a mix of current pupils and their families and also prospective starters in the new school year with their families.

“Because it was our first summer fete since we launched we had no idea how many people would turn up.

“We were pleasantly surprised that there was a queue outside of people waiting to get in when we opened at 11am - the barbecue was so popular we sold out of food.

“We’re very happy with how much we made and the money will go towards our library and play equipment.”