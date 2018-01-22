New year of Breakfast Briefings starts at University Campus Aylesbury Vale

University Campus Aylesbury Vale has a series of Breakfast Briefings starting on 26 January and offering topical subjects to help local businesses.

Greta Paa-Kerner, a senior lecturer in Bucks Business School at Bucks New University, will be speaking about ‘Digital disruption – survive or thrive’ on Friday 26 January.

Greta, who has over 20 years’ marketing experience, will be discussing key trends in the age of digital disruption and the Briefing is aimed at helping small and medium business decision makers understand key digital trends and reflect on their meaning for their businesses.

Ian Harper, Chief Executive of University Campus Aylesbury Vale, said: “After 2017's mix of interesting and varied Breakfast Briefings, I'm looking forward to welcoming guests to our programme of Briefings. With a topical range of subjects our events will appeal to a wide range of businesses who I'm sure will pose their customary challenging questions to our speakers.”

University Campus Aylesbury Vale, in Walton Street, Aylesbury, is a partnership between Bucks New University and Buckinghamshire College Group, and the Breakfast Briefings, from 8am-10am, see talks by academics and lecturers from the University or College. The Briefings also offer networking opportunities. Refreshments are served.

On Friday 23 February, Louisa Berry, Senior Lecturer in MSc Organisational Resilience at Bucks New University, will be speaking on ‘Business critical: harnessing the seven p’s for resilience’; and on Friday 27 April, Dr Ceri Sims, Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Bucks New University, will be giving a talk called ‘Bringing positive psychology into the workplace’.

Further dates, speakers and topics will be announced soon. Register your attendance for one or all of the Breakfast Briefing series at www.ucav.ac.uk/latest-events/ and follow developments on Twitter at @UniCampusAV.