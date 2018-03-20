New Aylesbury School wins planning approval

Plans for Buckinghamshire's first satellite school have won planning approval and it will be built on the site of Aylesbury's former Quarrendon School.

The satellite of St Michael's Catholic School, High Wycombe, will be ready for occupation in September 2019, but will start life with 120 Year 7 pupils in September 2018 in the former Bierton Hill Day Care Centre.

Planning permission marks a significant milestone in the scheme, which provides Aylesbury with more secondary school places to meet demand from housing growth, and follows consultations with residents and parents that generated 444 responses, 99% of which were in favour.

The decision by the County Council's Development Control Committee yesterday (Monday, March 19) means that half Aylesbury Vale's projected need for 12 additional forms of secondary school entry in the coming five years can be met.

Mike Appleyard, Buckinghamshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, who approved the satellite scheme in September, said: "There has been extremely strong support for the St Michael's satellite, and it will go a long way to providing a much-needed school to cater for housing growth.

"Not only this, but it returns a derelict site to real positive community benefit."

The cost of refurbishing buildings at Bierton Hill and construction of new buildings on the Quarrendon site will come from Department for Education basic needs funding and housing developer contributions.

The satellite, a partnership between the County Council, St Michael's governors and trustees, and the Diocese of Northampton, will cater for students between 11 and 19, growing over time to six forms of entry.