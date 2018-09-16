My First Class: Bedgrove Infant School

Starting primary school is always a memorable experience for a child and their family.

Here at the Bucks Herald we hope to capture that moment over the next few months as we take photos of reception classes at primary schools across the area.

Bedgrove Infant School reception class - Dolphins

The first school we have focused on is Bedgrove Infant School, based on Ingram Avenue.

There are four reception classes this year - Sharks, Whales, Dolphins and Turtles (they all look happy together)

Pupils at Bedgrove Infant School sadly had to wait an extra day to begin their new academic year because a firework damaged part of the school site.

If you would like your primary school’s reception class to be featured please e-mail neil.shefferd@jpress.co.uk for more information.

Bedgrove Infant School reception class - Sharks