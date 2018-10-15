John Hampden School set to kick off digital curriculum revolution

The John Hampden School Wendover has been crowdfunding to raise funds for some new technology products to add to their technology toolkit.

With the new computing curriculum announced in the summer and stretched budgets, the school has teamed up with Nesta's crowdfunding platform, the Rocket Fund, to raise much needed funds.

The response has been phenomenal and £1000 was raised within the first three days.

However, they are now in the final week of fundraising and still have £792 to reach our 'stretch' target.

The school has raised enough to purchase 12 Blue-Bots and 12 microphones but they would love to add 12 headphones to their toolkit as well.

The blue bots will help children to learn how to code, debug and simulate algorithms as part of the new National Curriculum for Computing.

Computing Coordinator, Mrs Tina Shrimpton said: “We are very excited about bringing even more technology into the classroom. We’ve heard great reviews of the Blue-Bots, how they make learning so much more fun and engaging, that we’ve wanted to try them for a while, but have not had the opportunity to add them to our teaching toolkit.”

“Thanks to the tremendous support of our parents and the local community, we will now be able to purchase them and put them to use before the end of the term. It has been wonderful to see everyone come together in the first few hours really, and donating to our project.

"We now need another £1,000 to further enhance our computing curriculum and provide the children of today with the skills they need for tomorrow!”

To help them reach their fundraising goal and donate to the project, click here:

https://rocket.fund/p/johnhampdenschooldigitalrevolution/