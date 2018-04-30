John Colet School to reduce school day by one hour on Tuesdays to allow teachers time to plan their lessons

The John Colet School in Wendover is ending its day for pupils an hour early on Tuesdays to allow teachers extra lesson planning time.

From September the timetable will be changing on Tuesday with the school day ending up 55 minutes early at 2pm.

Headteacher Patrick Harty said: “What would normally have been Tuesday Period 5 will be used for staff to work together on the preparation of teaching materials.

“By providing this time each week our aim is to have high quality, challenging teaching in all lessons delivered by teachers who have been given the time to work together in collaboration.

“Recruitment and retention of teachers is extremely challenging for all schools at present, but I hope that this provides an additional incentive when seeking to appoint members of staff in the future.”

