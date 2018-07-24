GALLERY: Great Britain beach volleyball player visits Mandeville School

Pupils at the Mandeville School in Aylesbury received a visit from one of the members of Team England at this year’s Commonwealth Games on the last day of the academic year.

Chris Gregory, who represented England in beach volleyball at the Gold Coast in April visited the school today (Tuesday) to help lead a Year Seven PE lesson on the final morning of term.

Despite the beach-like weather, pupils feet remained on the grass as they worked on their hand-eye co-ordination by catching tennis balls under Chris’ guidance.

Chris and his partner Jake Sheaf came close to a medal at this year’s Commonwealths but the pair lost out to New Zealand in the bronze medal match.

